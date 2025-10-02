At $8,450, Is Buying This 2006 Pontiac Solstice A Bright Idea?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Solstice describes themselves as 'motivated and responsive.' Let's see if they have priced their Pontiac to make us feel the same way about its potential sale.

Linguistic differences aside, it's challenging to distinguish between the phrases "going the extra mile" and "taking things too far." One has a positive connotation, while the other is, more often than not, offered as a condemnation. Both, however, maintain similar enough contexts, which can confuse those unfamiliar with English language constructs.

It could be said that the creator of the 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser Marilyn Monroe tribute car we looked at yesterday went the extra mile in modifying the car. Likewise, the car's audacious and over-the-top presentation could also be viewed as having gone too far. See? It works both ways. What didn't work was the result. At least, that was the takeaway from the comments. At $6,500, the Pinup PT was slacking in the price department as well, as evidenced by the 65% 'No Dice' loss it suffered.