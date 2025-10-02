'Fu** RTO' Meeting Room Screens At Ford's Dearborn Office Hacked After Workers Ordered To Come Back To The Office

Employees all over the world are grappling with return-to-office initiatives as companies make the ill-advised decision to make use of the office space they're wasting money on. Now, at least one Ford employee is making their objection to the idea public with signs all over Ford's Dearborn office building.

The image, which was posted on the r/remotework subreddit, shows a picture of Ford CEO Jim Farley's face with a large red circle with a line through it on top. In the bottom left corner, the image reads "FU** RTO." It's hard to misinterpret what that could mean. From the looks of it, this image appears to be on one of those screens that is used to reserve a conference room — some evidence to suggest this is that above "FU** RTO" it reads "Available For The Rest Of The Day." According to the Reddit post, "All panels in the building were affected." I've reached out to the poster for more information.

Although I haven't been able to verify the claim, another Reddit user claims they were told by a friend that "Ford Racing and Rouch were hit too." In a follow-up comment, they said that, "Screens are now being shut down globally (Ford Racing, Ford Brazil)." It's important to take all of this information with a huge grain of salt, but it seems Farley's new policy really rubbed some folks the wrong way.