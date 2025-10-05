How Does Harley-Davidson's Riding Gear Stack Up, According To User Reviews?

Owning a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and not owning a leather jacket almost feels like sacrilege. Harleys and leathers go well together, and in that sense, the bikemaker has nailed the leather jacket formula. Some users claim Harley leather jackets are the best they've ever owned, and as regards durability, other users say that they are good enough to be passed down to their children. Users say that the leather used is of top quality and has great abrasion resistance, especially when you end up kissing the tarmac. That's reason enough to wear full moto gear. According to users, Harley leather jackets break in well over time, offering a great personalized fit, once you spend a couple of thousand miles on them.

The not-so-good bits are the high prices. However, these jackets are like cowboy hats. They're expensive, but they'll last you a lifetime. Also, sizing is inconsistent, with riders advising going for a size smaller than you normally would buy. Another issue is protection, or rather the lack of it. Most jackets lack certified armor, which, given the asking price, is a glaring omission. You can get specialist branded jackets with full armor for less money. Then there is the issue of ventilation, but it's subjective depending on whether you live in sweltering Florida or freezing North Dakota. Overall, the jacket scores on styling, quality, and durability, but could do with better armor protection.