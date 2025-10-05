How Does Harley-Davidson's Riding Gear Stack Up, According To User Reviews?
Being a Harlista doesn't end at buying a Harley-Davidson motorcycle; it starts there. Harley-Davidson doesn't just sell motorcycles; it sells lifestyles. From t-shirts to leather jackets, helmets to boots, the bikemaker will sell you Bar and Shield everything to cover you from head to toe. While Harley-Davidson-branded riding gear looks really cool, how do they stack up in the real world? Do they perform as well as specialist riding gear brands? Are they worth investing in, especially if you are a beginner motorcyclist?
To find answers, we went looking deep into Harley and Reddit forums, where real-time users give unfiltered opinions on Harley jackets, helmets, boots, gloves, and even base layers. The answers have been mixed, but there have been a few common keywords throughout. One was rebranded, and the other was the "Harley tax." This means that everything that has the Harley Bar and Shield logo comes with an inflated price tag. What else do Harley riders have to say? Let's dig in.
The leather jacket
Owning a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and not owning a leather jacket almost feels like sacrilege. Harleys and leathers go well together, and in that sense, the bikemaker has nailed the leather jacket formula. Some users claim Harley leather jackets are the best they've ever owned, and as regards durability, other users say that they are good enough to be passed down to their children. Users say that the leather used is of top quality and has great abrasion resistance, especially when you end up kissing the tarmac. That's reason enough to wear full moto gear. According to users, Harley leather jackets break in well over time, offering a great personalized fit, once you spend a couple of thousand miles on them.
The not-so-good bits are the high prices. However, these jackets are like cowboy hats. They're expensive, but they'll last you a lifetime. Also, sizing is inconsistent, with riders advising going for a size smaller than you normally would buy. Another issue is protection, or rather the lack of it. Most jackets lack certified armor, which, given the asking price, is a glaring omission. You can get specialist branded jackets with full armor for less money. Then there is the issue of ventilation, but it's subjective depending on whether you live in sweltering Florida or freezing North Dakota. Overall, the jacket scores on styling, quality, and durability, but could do with better armor protection.
Harley helmets
Users say most Harley-Davidson helmets are rebranded units from specialist helmet makers like Bell, HJC, and Scorpion, with a dash of custom paint. However, users seem to like the custom aesthetics that go well with the rebellious Harley attitude. Plus, there are the added advantages of safety and comfort that come with a branded helmet. Harley sells half face, full face, and even modular helmets, and while the latter two receive praise by users, for their comfort factor, the relatively cheaper half face helmets drew criticism for poor long-distance comfort and excessive wind buffeting. Most users also pointed out its focus on aesthetics over moderate to high-speed crashworthiness, which really defeats the point of a helmet.
Another bone of contention was the inflated prices. Yes, the Harley tax. As one user pointed out, his Harley-Davidson Brawler Carbon helmet, priced at $500, costs more than the $430 Scorpion EXO ST1400 helmet it's based on, and that's not even including the spare visor and pinlock bundled free with the latter. Most buyers advise simply buying straight from specialist helmet makers, instead of paying $50 to $100 extra for just the Bar and Shield logo.
Harley-Davidson boots and gloves
Harley riders absolutely love Harley-branded boots. According to them, these boots are built to last, often surviving years of abuse. Users equate them to tanks, with thick leather construction, great all-weather performance, grippy soles, and a fantastic fit once they've been broken in. Negatives include their robust construction, making them heavy and having a longer break-in time.
The gloves receive praise, too, for their robust build. The full-gauntlet ones are loved for their cold-weather performance and are an essential item if you plan to ride in the winters. While built tough, the gloves offer enough dexterity to be comfortable over extended use.
However, some riders complained about the glove's lack of knuckle and palm slider protection, which you get with gloves from specialist brands. The Harley glove's leather construction offers good abrasion protection but little in the form of impact protection. Both the boots and gloves come at a premium, but in the case of the boots, their performance is akin to Harley's leather jackets. Both kind of justify their premium by lasting a lifetime.
Harley-Davidson rain and base layers
Harley rain suit reviews are a mixed bag. Users like the abundant use of 3M Scotchlite reflective tape that offers high visibility, and the fact that the rain suit fits well over Harley's leather jackets, making it a prudent investment if you already own riding gear. While wet weather protection is adequate, users say these rain gear tend to develop leaks near the seams and zippers over time. The ventilation system isn't as functional as rain gear from other specialist brands.
As for textile jackets, riders love them for their lightweight feel (compared to leather), ventilation, and built-in armor pockets, but they come at a premium. Harley-Davidson also offers base layers such as t-shirts, vests, and hoodies. Harlistas love them for their iconic designs, comfort, durability, and especially the relaxed American fit that suits the average American rider's body type well. On the flip side, riders complained about the lack of technical features like moisture-wicking or anti-odor properties. In short, you end up paying a lot for a glorified t-shirt.
The solution: FXRG
The Harley-Davidson FXRG (Functional Riding Gear) collection is the bikemaker's high-performance riding gear lineup that's made with no compromise and has cutting-edge features both in terms of protection and ventilation/comfort. Riders loved it for its all-weather performance and the fact that it came with a lifetime warranty, which sort of offsets the exorbitant pricing. Yes, the prices are on par with the high-priced specialist gear manufacturers.
In summation, the Harley lifestyle goes beyond owning a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and no one gives you that experience better than Harley itself. To the point that riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle without matching gear almost feels incomplete. However, you can't escape the fact that you pay a substantial premium for the look and attached lifestyle. Not to mention, there are other cheaper alternatives that not just match Harley branded riding gear, but sometimes exceed it. Nonetheless, we understand if you want to represent the Bar and Shield brand from head to pavement.