At $6,500, Is This 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser Marilyn Monroe Tribute A Bombshell Of A Deal?
People were obsessed with Marilyn Monroe while she was alive, and even after her tragic death, her legend endures in the zeitgeist through odd homages such as today's Nice Price or No Dice PT Cruiser. Let's see what we might toss in for such a tribute.
When I was a young car nut, one of my great joys was leafing through the JC Whitney catalog, contemplating the purchase of all sorts of frivolous accessories for my imaginary dream car. A cornucopia of car and truck parts, it offered everything from sandbag-secured ashtrays and curb feelers to engine blocks and even entire Jeep bodies mailed in a crate.
JC Whitney is still around, but it no longer offers the depth and breadth of parts and accessories that it once did. That doesn't mean that resources for automotive accessorizing are no longer available, something proven by the add-ons apparent on the 1995 Nissan 300ZX convertible we considered yesterday. Festooned with stripes, flames, and badges, it was a level up on the competition when it comes to uniqueness. It also cost only $4,695 to buy, and seeing as it was a seemingly solid car under all those add-ons, you all approved of that price. The result was a substantial 70% 'Nice Price' win, along with some 'eh, why not' comments as reinforcement.
This time, it's personal
While generally vilified these days, Chrysler's PT Cruiser was, in fact, a roaring success when it was new. It was initially intended to be sold as a Plymouth, featuring a retro front end that harkened back to that brand's Prowler roadster. However, the Neon-based five-door ended up under the Chrysler badge when Plymouth was summarily dismissed from Mopar's lineup.
The retro, 1930s styling—part of a wave of nostalgia-mobiles at the time—was paired with a somewhat unusual name. Its PT Cruiser moniker is a bit cryptic, and while easily decoded, the initial two letters stand for 'Personal Transportation,' that dryly institutional aspect is rarely a consideration when out cruising the boulevard.
Various engines appeared in the tight confines of the PT Cruiser's fashion over function engine bay, and the 2.4-liter turbo as fitted to this 2003 custom edition is one of the liveliest of the bunch. A five-speed Getrag manual was made available in the car, but this one is fitted with the less fun four-speed Ultradrive automatic. That drivetrain, however, is not this PT Cruiser's claim to fame.
The Monroe Doctrine
As noted, this PT Cruiser has been customized to within an inch of its life, and the subject of that custom work is Marilyn Monroe, the sultry-voiced icon of the silver screen and many a pin-up calendar. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, Miss Monroe had an unfairly tumultuous life culminating in her death at a far-too-young age. Her larger-than-life legacy lives on in the handful of movies she made, the iconic 'blonde bombshell' appearance with which she is so closely associated, and homages such as Elton John's Candle in the Wind and this PT Cruiser pastiche.
Many, if not most, of the car's modifications are detailed in the ad's pictures, which is good since it's something that really begs to be seen rather than described. Sadly, the extensive work was not enough to overcome the competition at the 2022 Touch of Dutch car show in DeMotte, Indiana, as the PT only mustered third place in the Modified Car, 2000-2009 category, something evidenced by the trophy also shared in the ad.
Hot wheels, high heels
No matter where you look at this car, you'll find some sort of Marilyn madness. The exterior, in gold metallic, has all sorts of non-Marilyn PT accessories, including portholes in the hood, chrome trim on the pillars, and peek-a-boo covers for the lights and rear hatch glass. But then there's the Marilyn mural on the hood. That sets the stage for what's to come.
Popping the hood reveals a polished panel above the engine with Marilyn's likeness laser-etched into the metal. Incongruously, the air filter housing below that has "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" scripted on it. That's a puzzler, as we all know that what classy dudes really like in such environs is a freshly-installed air filter and nothing more.
There's more Marilyn in the cabin, where you find her signature, iconic panty-peek flying dress image and a faux lipstick kiss embroidered on the seat backs. Marilyn also makes an appearance above the glovebox door. A trio of Auto Meter gauges on the driver's side A-pillar reminds us that this is, after all, a working automobile. To be honest, it hasn't done all that much work, as the ad notes a clean title and just 40,600 miles on the clock. It's almost as though this has been maintained only for the show circuit and not enlisted for daily driving duties.
Show me the money
As a new owner for it is currently being sought, this PT is at a crossroads. Could it be kept as a showgirl, only trotted out in pursuit of another 3rd place trophy? Or could it be put into use as a daily driver? It does seem, after all, to be only lightly used and has the necessary features (A/C, power windows, and locks, etc.) to provide a reasonably comfortable ride.
The question, of course, is whether its $6,500 asking price makes sense for either option. What do you think? Is that a fair price for a well-kept PT Cruiser Turbo that's a rolling memorial for Marilyn Monroe? Or is that price on this car a total misfit?
