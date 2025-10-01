At $6,500, Is This 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser Marilyn Monroe Tribute A Bombshell Of A Deal?

People were obsessed with Marilyn Monroe while she was alive, and even after her tragic death, her legend endures in the zeitgeist through odd homages such as today's Nice Price or No Dice PT Cruiser. Let's see what we might toss in for such a tribute.

When I was a young car nut, one of my great joys was leafing through the JC Whitney catalog, contemplating the purchase of all sorts of frivolous accessories for my imaginary dream car. A cornucopia of car and truck parts, it offered everything from sandbag-secured ashtrays and curb feelers to engine blocks and even entire Jeep bodies mailed in a crate.

JC Whitney is still around, but it no longer offers the depth and breadth of parts and accessories that it once did. That doesn't mean that resources for automotive accessorizing are no longer available, something proven by the add-ons apparent on the 1995 Nissan 300ZX convertible we considered yesterday. Festooned with stripes, flames, and badges, it was a level up on the competition when it comes to uniqueness. It also cost only $4,695 to buy, and seeing as it was a seemingly solid car under all those add-ons, you all approved of that price. The result was a substantial 70% 'Nice Price' win, along with some 'eh, why not' comments as reinforcement.