These Are The Least Popular Car Brands In America According To Consumer Reports

Dissatisfied customers don't hold back when writing anonymous reviews on the Internet. However, Consumer Reports goes a little farther than simply averaging ratings from angry reviewers. It conducts owner satisfaction surveys based on overall comfort, driving enjoyment, cabin storage, usability, and ownership cost. The company then releases the results in a list of the most and least popular brands. Not every brand gets to be ranked. CR needs enough data on at least two models from a brand in order to include it.

The 2025 list features 27 brands. It was topped by luxury names like Lexus, Porsche, and BMW. Tesla also made the top, coming in third, while Rivian got the top spot overall. Most of those top brands also earned spots in Consumer Reports' list of most satisfying cars to own in 2024. Which brands scored the worst? Those would be Chrysler, Nissan, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and, at the very bottom, Jeep. All of these brands scored just 2 out of 5 when it came to customer satisfaction. Surprisingly, there's not a lot of crossover here with CR's list of least reliable vehicles.

We do like reading individual customer reviews, however, especially the angry ones. So, we compared CR's results with reviews from sites like Edmunds, Kelly Blue Book (KBB), and Consumer Affairs. For the most part, these reviews jibe with what Consumer Reports found. It turns out customers don't enjoy bringing their vehicles back to the dealership over and over again for repairs and would prefer it if the manufacturer pays for those repairs, especially if the car is under warranty. Who knew?