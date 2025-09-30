At $4,695, Will This 1995 Nissan 300ZX Cruise To Victory?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice 300ZX convertible is described by its seller as an "eye catcher." Let's see if its price tag will easily make it a "buy catcher."

In Chloé Zhao's award-winning 2020 film, Nomadland, Frances McDormand's character, Fern, rambles around the American Southwest in a full-size van after losing both her job and her husband. It's a melancholy reflection on grief, the fragility of the social construct, and individual resilience. Remarkably, the film and its themes feel even more "of the moment" today than they did five years ago.

Should Nomadland's story speak to you on a personal level, then the 1983 Chevrolet G20 Van conversion we looked at yesterday might present an excellent opportunity to make such woebegone wanderlust a reality. Featuring low miles and a can-do diesel V8, that van seemed ready to hit the open road—just so long as it's not too hot, as the A/C was described in the ad as non-working. At just $5,983, it wouldn't break the bank, either, something lauded by those of you who gave the Chevy a van-a-licious 63% Nice Price win.