Change The Trajectory Of Your Entire Life With This Old-School Alabama Riverboat

Life can be pretty tough right now, and it can leave you looking for a change. Well, I've got it for you: how would you like to buy, restore and run a historic Alabama riverboat? Sounds fun, doesn't it? Hear me out, man. I promise, this will be good for you.

What we've got here is the Bama Belle. She might not look like much right now, but in her heyday, she was something to behold: a 90-foot paddlewheel riverboat that could show about 120 people the time of their lives with an open-air bar and restaurant for dining and relaxing. Relaxing is the keyword here, because no one is going anywhere in a hurry. The Bama Belle is powered by twin 46-horsepower Cummins generators, so you'd better not be in a rush.

Apparently, most of "the bottom" has been redone since 2011, and while I'm not totally sure what that entails, I assume it's better than the bottom not being redone. The good news is that the Bama Belle comes with 120 life jackets — enough for the maximum amount of passengers it's rated for — if things go a bit sideways.