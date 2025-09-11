I Have A Long Commute But Don't Want A Typical Commuter Car! WCSYB

Kevin lives in D.C. and just got a new job but with a long commute. He will be looking at about an hour each way, but the drive has some nice roads to enjoy. He wants a rear-drive car ideally with three pedals. With a budget up to $27,000 what car should he buy?

Here is the scenario.

I'm starting a new job and will be commuting ~20k+ miles per year, and am looking for a new everyday driver. We are a family of three with a 1.5yr old child and a dog. Current vehicles: 2010 Wrangler Unlimited Sport (6spd manual) that I will never get rid of for sentimental reasons and want to avoid piling miles on, and a 2019 Golf Alltrack (also 6spd manual) that is our main family whip. Looking for something fun to spend 2hrs a day in Mon-Fri and not too concerned about practicality. Some winding roads along the commute.

I'd love another manual, but would consider an auto for the right car. What I do not want is anything front-wheel-drive...I really want a rear-drive car. Though I would like to avoid the typical American offerings. My budget can be something super cheap or up to $27,000.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $27,000

Location: Washington, D.C.

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Rear drive, ideally manual,

Doesn't want: Front drive or American