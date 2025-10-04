At $20,000, Is A Focus RS From Ford's Performance Racing School A Good Deal?

For years, Ford Performance Racing School has put Blue Oval owners on track at Charlotte Motor Speedway and other venues. When a school car finishes its tour, it usually finds a new home, and that is now the case for the Focus RS fleet. A leaked email shared on Reddit by r/FocusRS and picked up by outlets like Ford Authority says the school is selling its entire RS fleet, with multiple commenters citing a $20,000 ask.

At that price, a well documented school RS can make sense. It undercuts many current used-market listings, so long as service records and a clean inspection back up the upkeep. That is enticing against a new-in-2018 MSRP of $41,995, though buyers should always keep in mind that these are track-used, instructor-maintained cars with conditions that likely vary from example to example.

Beyond that, the U.S. run lasted only from 2016 to 2018, so clean examples are not exactly common. So, all of that leads to the only question that matters — what does this price actually get you?