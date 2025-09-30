Coast Guard Officer Arrested After Dealership Sells Him Truck Then Reports It Stolen

When Coast Guard Officer Shane Sprague bought a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X in Thunderstorm Gray, he expected the deal to be straightforward. He left South Florida's Doral Volkswagen on June 21 after depositing $15,000 while covering the remaining price through a trade in and financing. Unfortunately, he had no way to know that the dealership's finance manager had made a mistake with the VIN, accidentally linking his plates to a different truck.

That clerical error led the dealership to report the Sierra as stolen and trigger its LoJack tracker. However, Sprague never agreed to having a tracker installed, which was particularly concerning since his work on helicopters occasionally used by high ranking government officials meant that his security clearance prohibited the use of tracking devices on his vehicles.

On July 1, after leaving a physical therapy appointment, Sprague was suddenly surrounded by deputies. An unmarked Ford F-150 rammed his truck, and Broward Sheriff's Office officers pulled him out at gunpoint. He spent four hours in a jail cell before detectives finally confirmed he was the rightful owner. By then, the truck had already been towed away, and the incident had left him shaken.