These Are The Nagging Issues With Your Cars That Won't Go Away

For the most part, we love our cars, but they're rarely ever perfect. We asked our readers last week what the nagging issues with their cars were. The problems aren't enough to make a car undrivable, but are annoying enough to be impossible to ignore. For one owner, Apple CarPlay loaded into a BMW X5 would disable the Sirius satellite radio. Meanwhile, the owner of a 1988 Honda Prelude is just living with broken pop-up headlights.

The pair of problems doesn't even scratch the surface of what people are just living with. One driver is dealing with a leaky wheel. No, not a tire. It's a leaky wheel. The engine in one Toyota Tundra won't even start with the doors closed.

You don't have to live like this. I hope on my life that they consider taking their pickup to a mechanic. Without further ado, these are the worst nagging issues that just won't go away.