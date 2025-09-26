What Nagging Issue With Your Car Won't Go Away?
Not every problem you might have with your car is worth making a trip to a mechanic. I'm talking about the issues that are annoying but don't impact the ability to get from A to B. The vast majority of people aren't going to a dealership service center because a button on their steering wheel is a bit sticky. A selt belt that takes some wiggling to completely retract isn't a dire safety issue that would discourage a driver from starting the engine.
What nagging issue with your car won't go away? Is a phantom fault constantly causing your check engine light to turn on? Were the tolerances a bit too wide when your car was assembled on the line? It could be a seat that was mounted slightly off-center to the steering wheel, or the door wasn't tightly fitted on its hinges and rattles once the car hits a certain speed. It's the little ticks that you can't ignore when you're behind the wheel.
Honda decided that an incorrect badge placement was worth a service bulletin
What issues are worth a recall can differ from automaker to automaker. In August 2013, Honda issued a strange service bulletin to its dealerships. The Japanese manufacturer adhered the 2014 Odyssey's model badge to the wrong side of the tailgate. Honda stated that incorrect badge placement could be mistaken for post-crash repair work, which could affect the minivan's resale value. It's a detail that someone would notice and make them skeptical of a pristine vehicle history if they were buying the Odyssey used. Owners could have opted to ignore the recall, but it would be a weird thing to explain if they ever tried to sell the minivan.
Please leave your car's nagging issues in the comments section below. Be sure to include the make and model, as well as how you discovered the problem and if it's still bothering you.