Great news, everybody. General Motors' Warren Technical Campus engineering center is now Legionnaires' disease-free. Odds are, you didn't know Legionnaires' disease had been found at GM's tech center, since we missed it, and we read car news for a living. But yeah, that happened, and two workers got sick. Don't worry, that's been fixed now. We're all good. Come October 1, the engineering center will reopen after testing showed its "full remediation" plan worked, Automotive News reports.

To be clear, there doesn't appear to be any evidence that GM did anything specific to cause the Legionella bacteria to spread and infect its workers. As Crain's Detroit reported earlier this month, GM closed the center on September 10, after it received word from the Macomb County Health Department that two employees had tested positive for the disease. At the time, they reportedly didn't know if the engineering center was the source, but you also don't mess around with Worse Pneumonia. As a GM spokesperson said in a statement to Crain's:

Out of an abundance of caution, GM took immediate action to close the building and has ordered comprehensive third-party testing for the site. Our regular bacteria testing at Cole has not revealed any issues, and at this time, Cole has not been confirmed as the source. The health and safety of our employees is our continued priority.

Now, the building is set to reopen "after comprehensive testing, support from the Macomb County Health Department and third-party experts."