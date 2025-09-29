These Are The Last Gas-Powered Cars You'll Ever Own

It might not be tomorrow, but the electric vehicle age is coming whether you like or not. That means one day you will very likely drive your last gas-powered car before making the switch over to an all-electric lifestyle. That idea is what led me to my question from last week.

I wanted to know what you all thought the last gas-powered vehicle you'd own would be. There, of course, were some dopes who said they'd never own an electric car because of freedom or whatever, but I ignored them. The rest of you, though, gave some genuinely thoughtful answers. For the most part, it seems like many of you already own what you consider to be your final gas-powered car. However, there are some folks who are eyeing one more ICE vehicle before making the switch to electric, or you want to run both powertrains — saving the gas car for fun weekend duty while using the electric car as a daily. That's the sort of solution that makes the most sense to me.

Anyway, that's enough yapping out of me. Why don't we all scroll down and check out what final gas cars our fellow Jalops want to own before it's too late?