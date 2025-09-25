Passenger Awarded $11 Million After Suffering 2 Strokes And American Airlines Failed To Divert Flight

When flights are being diverted due to passengers throwing tantrums over the in-flight meal or reclining seats, it would be safe to assume that any medical emergency would be a reason to land an airliner as soon as possible. However, this isn't always the case. A 67-year-old California chef suffered two strokes during a transatlantic American Airlines flight in 2021. The flight was never diverted. A federal jury ordered that the airline pay $11 million to the passenger. He survived the ordeal, but can no longer speak or write and requires constant care.

Jesus Plasencia and his wife were flying from Miami to Madrid in November 2021. According to the Los Angeles Times, Plasencia suffered a "mini-stroke" while the plane was still at the gate. Despite temporarily losing the ability to speak, the crew onboard didn't contact medical personnel. The pilot instead cleared the passenger for take-off. Plasencia would have another stroke during the flight. This time, the cabin crew didn't inform the pilot of what happened.