These Are The Cars You Regret Letting Get Away
As the '90s philosophers Boyz II Men said, it's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday. I asked you about the cars that got away earlier this week and, while I meant the ones that you weren't able to buy and had to let go, some of you had even more heartbreaking stories; the ones you got to love for a little while and then had to let go.
Not knowing what you could have had is one kind of tragedy, it's an entirely different devastation to have the good times and then live through losing those times, so I kept those comments in. I see your pain, and it is valid. Scroll through to see my favorite answers to our question about love and loss.
Some goodbyes happen in a moment, but last forever
Without any doubt and hesitations, that would be my X1/9. I still miss it. Bought new in 1979, I kept it for 7 years. I had to sale it because at the time I moved downtown (Old Montreal) and there was no place to park it.
From Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
The sweetest spot
I miss my 1992 MR2. It was a naturally aspirated 5-speed model with t-tops, with a sweet blue-green paint and black interior. Looking back it was just so sleek, fun to drive, and just the right amount of luxurious.
From BuddyS
Fun over fancy every time
1987 Acura Integra. Didn't realize it would be the most fun car I would ever own. Not the fanciest, not the fastest. The most fun.
From ShiftHappens
The emptiness that potential S2000 ownership leaves is deep and dark
In 2001, I almost bought an S2000. Ended up making the practical decision, and got an Accord V6 coupe. The Accord was a great car, no complaints, but I would really have enjoyed that S2000.
From JustSomeGuyYouKnow
Mortgage payments? Never met her
A friend was selling a 280z 2+2 with 54k miles. He wanted half of what it was worth, but I made the practical decision of paying my mortgage instead.
From dug_deep
Both are sad. I'm here for all the sadness
For me there have been many; 88 Countach in a one off color for 100k(the next year I saw it go for 300k and now is probably close to 700k), a one owner all original 67 Chevelle SS 396 with 40k miles for 8k, but the one that still hurts is a 964 3.6 Turbo for 60k a few years before they went stratospheric in price.
I think some of the commenters are not understanding the question. It's not what car you owned that you regret letting go, it's what car do you regret not buying when you had the chance.
From jmerc
When you sleep on a sleeper you wake up with regrets
My 2001 Focus ZX3 hatch. Absolutely cavernous interior when you out the seats down. Manual windows and sunroof, decent mileage, good suspension that was a nice blend of comfort and handling. It even had a power hatch release.
From bryanintowson
Maybe glue the key to your hand next time instead
My 88 CRX. That car was a gas to drive. Fast, maneuverable, and glued to the road.
From dinovelvet
Having to choose between two loves of your life? That's so unfair
2 years ago a 1955? (the 50th ish ever built) MGA came up for sale for $2000 right here in town. 100% complete, zero rust (confirmed, the body was perfectly stripped, paint free), with the original. frozen, engine. All the soft bits were intact.
Always wanted one, it's in my top 3 of all time.
Wife was away for the weekend, and I figured it would be a certain divorce if she came back and it was clogging up the garage.
BMW 2002, MGA, Volvo Amazon in that order. Had an Amazon for a while recently, long enough to remember how freaking tiny they are, face right next to the windscreen.
The pain of missing the MGA is almost offset by my 2002 in the garage now, engine at a shop for the winter, supposed to be running by spring.
From DieselOx
Pile regrets in one hand and R32 GTRs in the other and see which fills up faster
Around 2012, I missed my chance of owning a 1993 R32 GTR, it was up for sale for $4,000. and I regret not buying it when I had the opportunity.
From Jeremy "Tsukki" Smith