What Car Do You Regret Letting Get Away?
The last weekend of the summer is a great time to get out there and enjoy classic cars before snow and salt chase them all back into their heated garages. I attended a new car show, Cars at the Station, which was quite the melange of vehicles. In the shade of the newly remodeled Detroit Central Train Station, Ford Model Ts rubbed shoulders with modern Dodge Charger Hellcats and Genesis reps talked turkey with attendees while Radwood displayed a bevy of recent classics. The entire event wetted my taste for a classic car made during Detroit's hey day.
Then, my darling coworkers dropped this little gem into Slack: one of the brownest 1979 Cadillac Coupe DeVilles I have ever seen. Should I buy this car? My gut says yes, but my bank account disagrees.
Hello and goodbye, brown queen of the streets
Sure, there's only a few days left on this auction on Cars & Bids, and I could probably come up with the dough, but I'm also the owner of a 100-plus-year-old house and three dogs. The rule of the universe is that as soon as I spend money on something I want, something I need will rear its ugly head and mock me for being so loose with my funds. I can feel this big brown queen of the road slipping through my fingers as we speak.
It's happened so many times — person finds car, falls in love with car, and for whatever reason, car slips through person's fingers. What about you? Tell us about the one that got away. Maybe your comment will help manifest a beautiful, available and affordable car into your life. We're working to bring blessings during this witchy season into our readers lives.