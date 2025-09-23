What Car Do You Regret Letting Get Away?

Sure, there's only a few days left on this auction on Cars & Bids, and I could probably come up with the dough, but I'm also the owner of a 100-plus-year-old house and three dogs. The rule of the universe is that as soon as I spend money on something I want, something I need will rear its ugly head and mock me for being so loose with my funds. I can feel this big brown queen of the road slipping through my fingers as we speak.

It's happened so many times — person finds car, falls in love with car, and for whatever reason, car slips through person's fingers. What about you? Tell us about the one that got away. Maybe your comment will help manifest a beautiful, available and affordable car into your life. We're working to bring blessings during this witchy season into our readers lives.