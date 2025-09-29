Here's What 300,000 Miles Did To A Toyota 3RZ Engine

This 300,000-mile Toyota 3RZ-FE tells two stories at once. This first is how this 2.7-litre inline-four earned its anvil reputation, and the second is how neglect can still kill a tough motor.

In a teardown filmed by the I Do Cars channel, the engine from a 2002 Tacoma arrived with milkshake oil (a mixture of coolant and lubricant in the crankcase) and uneven spark plug readings across cylinders. The likely culprit was a blown head gasket after overheating, a failure that lets coolant wash a cylinder, distort its surface appearance, and contaminate the oil. Even so, the long-running four still rotated freely on the stand.

Toyota launched the 3RZ-FE in 1994 for workhorse duty, replacing the 22R-E in markets that included Tacoma, 4Runner, Hilux, Land Cruiser Prado, and HiAce. On paper, it's modest (150 horsepower and 177 pound-feet), but its square 95-mm bore and stroke, chain-driven cams, and under-piston oil jets were built for abuse rather than bragging rights. Production wound down in 2004 — although a bit later in some markets — but the spec sheet helps explain why so many of these engines logged huge mileages in hard service. Let's take a closer look at this well-worn example.