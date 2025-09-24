French President Calls Trump While Trying To Cross Barricaded NYC Street

If you've ever lived in New York City, you're likely familiar with the traffic chaos caused by the annual United Nations General Assembly. The influx of world leaders leads to frustrating street closures in Midtown around the UN headquarters, and even world leaders aren't immune. French President Emmanuel Macron was unable to cross a city street on Monday night because police had barricaded the road for President Donald Trump's motorcade. Macron decided to pull out his phone to call his American counterpart so he could get permission to pass.

Macron and his entourage ditched the motorcade and joined the masses on the sidewalk. However, the French President's walk hit an obstacle at the intersection of 52nd Street and Second Avenue. He tried to persuade an NYPD officer to let him by and jokingly said, "If you don't see [the motorcade], let me cross." After being denied, Macron dialed Trump. It had to be the biggest escalation I've ever seen in a police interaction without a lethal weapon, if we ignore the nuclear football. In a video aired by CBC News, Macron said over the phone, "How are you? Guess what? I'm waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you." To no one's surprise, Trump couldn't or wouldn't help, and Macron had to wait for the Beast to roll past.