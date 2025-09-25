At $88,777, Would You Go On Tour In This 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo?

Hot wagons like Audi's RS 6 Avant, Mercedes' AMG E 53, and today's Nice Price or No Dice Porsche Panamera are all the rage these days with hardcore enthusiasts who are looking for something a little different. Let's see if this bubble-back beauty is priced for its niche or for broader appeal.

Clowns are terrifying. Clown cars, on the other hand — tiny, brightly painted machines out of which spill a tumbling madness of bulbous red noses, pancake makeup faces, and boutonnière affixed flowers that squirt god knows what — can oftentimes be quite whimsical and charming.

While it may be small enough to contain a chuckle of clowns, being a convertible makes the 1955 Hudson Metropolitan we looked at yesterday somewhat ill-suited for the task. Still, a comically large windup key fitted to the car's back would not be considered out of place. Not quite so fitting was the Metro's $12,000 asking price, as you all gave it a 53% 'No Dice' loss.