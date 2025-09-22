What's The Last Car You Stopped To Take A Photo Of?

In many ways, being a car enthusiast is inherently a communal experience. Very few people are in a position to own and drive every car that catches their eye. Whether in person or through a screen, we experience the sights and sounds of most cars away from the steering wheel. It's common to share photos and videos of cars that you spot in the wild with friends.

What's the last car that you stopped to take a photo of? Are you a fan of Italian sports cars who finally got to see a Ferrari F40 in the flesh? The iconic 1980s Ferrari remains so popular that seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari to build him a modern version of the F40 that retains its analog features, like a manual transmission and turbo lag. It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see an F40 in the wild. A reader once sent an email to Jalopnik claiming that their neighbor parks their Ferrari F40 on the street, and our own Daniel Golson once saw three parked all together.