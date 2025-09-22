What's The Last Car You Stopped To Take A Photo Of?
In many ways, being a car enthusiast is inherently a communal experience. Very few people are in a position to own and drive every car that catches their eye. Whether in person or through a screen, we experience the sights and sounds of most cars away from the steering wheel. It's common to share photos and videos of cars that you spot in the wild with friends.
What's the last car that you stopped to take a photo of? Are you a fan of Italian sports cars who finally got to see a Ferrari F40 in the flesh? The iconic 1980s Ferrari remains so popular that seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari to build him a modern version of the F40 that retains its analog features, like a manual transmission and turbo lag. It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see an F40 in the wild. A reader once sent an email to Jalopnik claiming that their neighbor parks their Ferrari F40 on the street, and our own Daniel Golson once saw three parked all together.
Car culture is communal, but it's not without faults
While the communal aspect of enjoying cars is something that should be applauded, it can get out of hand sometimes. It has become clichéd that a few reckless actors at car meets will try to show off for the crowds by doing burnouts and launches. In 2021, a driver in a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat caused a crash while leaving a Cars and Coffee event in Loveland, Colorado. While peeling off, the black Hellcat driver lost control and veered into the right-rear wheel of a white Chevrolet Silverado. The work truck was flipped over on its roof. No one was hurt, but the organizers discontinued the regular scheduled Cars and Coffee after the incident.
Remember to share the last car that you stopped to take a photo of in the comments section below. Ideally, include the picture in your answer along with the story that got you to that point.