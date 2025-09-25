Take A Minute To Appreciate The 2004 Nissan Quest With Me

While Nissan may not have changed the game with a truly sporty, fun-to-drive minivan, the real excitement was found inside the cabin. The round center console, centrally-mounted speedometer and central navigation screen got most of the attention, but you could also order the Quest with the optional four-panel Skyview roof that gave the second and third rows glass panels of their own, not just the driver and front passenger. Plus, you could get two optional roof-mounted screens and a DVD player if you were willing to cough up at least $1,500 for the privilege.

The Quest wasn't all about flash at the expense of practicality, though. In addition to a disappearing third row, the second-row seats could also be folded into the floor, allowing you to turn your kid-hauler into a stuff-hauler with ease. Meanwhile, the best Honda offered on the Odyssey was a second row of seats that you could pull out of the van if you were strong enough. And you better believe Nissan was proud of that innovation at the time. Just think of all the stuff you could spontaneously buy!

"The result of our double row of folding seats is 'complete spontaneity' in how customers can use the interior of the 2004 Quest," Nissan's vice president and general manager Mark McNabb said at the time. "There's no longer the need to plan ahead in removing seats prior to going shopping. Owners may purchase a large or bulky item on a whim and should be able to transport it home by simply folding down the seats."

The third-generation Quest could get expensive if you loaded it up, with Car and Driver's tester coming in at $37,330 in 2003 dollars. Adjusted for inflation, that works out to a little more than $65,000. But hey, it was a different time. These days, a fully loaded minivan only costs... wait, you can spend more than $60,000 on a new Toyota Sienna? No wonder millennials don't want to have kids.