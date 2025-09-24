As the world's leading diplomats converge in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly this week, we're reminded of how their vehicles effectively have free rein over the streets due to diplomatic immunity. While delegations are exempt from newly imposed congestion charges in the Big Apple, it's a different story in Britain's capital. Embassies collectively owe $217.4 million in congestion charges to Transport for London, and if leaving fees unpaid were an Olympic sport, the United States would have a stack of gold medals.

The Congestion Charge Zone was established in Central London in 2003. Cars are tracked using automatic plate readers and drivers can only be charged once per day. Drivers must pay a £15 ($20) fee if they drive into the zone between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during weekdays. The charge is still enforced during weekends, but with a noon start time. The only time of year when drivers aren't charged is in late December between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Guidelines established by the Vienna Convention exempt diplomats from paying taxes to host countries. However, TfL states that the congestion charges aren't taxes but payments for a service. While the agency's stance makes sense because it's a privilege to drive a vehicle to the middle of one of the world's largest cities, diplomats disagree. TfL data shows that 145 countries owe unpaid congestion charges. The agency claims that the majority of embassies in London pay their charges, but it doesn't mathematically make any sense. There are 195 members of the United Nations, meaning there are only 30 UN-recognized states that don't owe TfL money.