Want To Launch A Food Truck? Here Are The Models Vendors Prefer

As of 2023, there were 36,000 food trucks in service in the U.S.A. That's a lot of street tacos, churros, and ice cream sandwiches. If you want to start one, you probably already have an idea about what kind of food you're going to serve. Maybe you've picked out a funky name for your business, but have you given any thought to the model of your food truck? That is an important decision, since the vehicle itself is going to serve as your restaurant on wheels.

The kind of food truck we've noticed the most is step vans. This is the kind of truck you probably picture when you're hungry for your favorite gourmet burger that you can buy from a stranger in a van. Step vans are perfect for food vendors with a wide variety of menu items. They are large and boxy, with plenty of room for equipment and food prep surfaces. The models we see mentioned the most are Chevy P30, Freightliner MT45, and Ford P700. If you have a smaller menu in mind, you may think about getting a more budget-friendly cargo van, like the RAM ProMaster or Ford Transit, which is so versatile, it's used for everything from camper vans to food trucks. A food trailer is also an option.