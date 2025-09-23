2026 Can-Am Defender Adds A Third Cylinder For Even More Capability

The Defender HD11 still uses a CVT, but Can-Am claims it's a new unit to match the new engine. The company says its goal with the new powertrain was to clean up low-speed power delivery, which has to be smooth over terrain like mud or loose dirt. That powertrain is held on beefed-up suspension, with Can-Am claiming 50% larger double A arms for maximum clearance. The new suspension has 12 inches of travel front and rear, like the 2025 model, with 15 inches of ground clearance being a 1-inch increase over last year. That's all stopped by bigger brakes with twin-piston calipers, upped to 10.3-inch rotors in front from the old model's 8.6-inch units.

Inside, Can-Am claims the new Defender is the smartest yet. It features 10.25 inches of touchscreen in the center of the dash, with features from a back-up camera and music to GPS tracking for other side-by-sides in your area. It'll even do navigation, if you have the associated BRP app on your phone to pull directions from. Oddly, despite all the phone connectivity, Can-Am doesn't claim CarPlay on the new screen, even though it's available on the identical-looking touchscreen used on the company's motorcycles.

The Can-Am Defender HD11 promises to be the company's best utility UTV yet, but that comes at a price. While the 2026 Defender starts at $13,399, the HD11 models start at $22,699 and reach up to $39,699 for the top-spec Defender Max Lone Star Cab HD11. Granted, the next-step-down HD10 engine can't be had for less than $19,599, but the upgrade is still a pretty penny. If you're a farmer on a massive, sprawling farm, it's probably worth it. Otherwise, it might be a tougher sell to upgrade to the latest and greatest.