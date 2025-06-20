Chevy Once Made A Hot Hatch, And One Is Headed To Auction

Remember when Ford was making Focus STs and RSes, and folks were begging Chevrolet to give the Cruze hatch a performance trim to match? Okay, maybe it was mostly just me pleading with GM, but I really thought I was on to something there. As it turns out, there was a time when Chevy may well have agreed — 1987, when GM started importing turbocharged Suzuki Cultus hatchbacks as the Chevrolet Sprint Turbo. One of those Sprints just hit Hagerty's auction marketplace, and it has all the hallmarks of a truly great hot hatch: Three doors, four not-quite-turbofan wheels, and one engine bay full of truly absurd intake plumbing. I love it.

Chevy didn't bring the Sprint Turbo to the states for very long — the entire Sprint model was gone after 1988, replaced by the Geo Metro as our captive-import Cultus — but what a beauty it was while we got it. It weighed less than 1,650 pounds, made a truly face-melting 70 horsepower, and could do a full 104 miles per hour according to Hagerty. Plus, its engine bay was inscrutable and almost organic-looking in a way that only '80s turbo cars seem to manage. This is truly what hot hatches should be.