At $17,900, Are Two Hummers Better Than One?

The ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice Humvee is actually a twofer, offering a pair of the military machines in a package deal. Let's determine if the two together are priced to make one new owner extremely happy.

A Ferrari needs to offer two things. The first is performance. Any Ferrari ought to, at the very least, make its driver feel like Lewis Hamilton. The second thing a Ferrari needs to be is sexy. Its lines, its leather, the wail of its exhaust should make its driver feel like they're... well, Lewis Hamilton, or at least one of his sexy friends.

Unfortunately, the 1986 Ferrari Mondial 3.2 cabriolet we looked at last Friday offered neither of those attributes. With just 270 horsepower on tap and a wavy-gravy convertible body, that 2+2 could easily suffer the indignity of getting its doors blown off by a V6 Camry. Being a 2+2 also severely diminishes its sexiness quotient. Who wants to even think about sexy time when you've got the kids in tow in the back seats? That all conspired to make our Mondial a uniquely unfavorable Ferrari, earning its $49,750 asking price a solid 64% 'No Dice' loss.