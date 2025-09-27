This Three-Wheeled Tilting EV Relies On Pedal Power To Control Your Speed

The Vigoz, from French company CIXI, is a fully enclosed, three-wheeled EV that can hit 75 mph, fast enough to drive legally on roads. This isn't the first three-wheeler from a French company, either. The unusual twist is how you control its speed: instead of a throttle, you pedal. CIXI's Pedaling Energy Recovery System (PERS) replaces the chain found on regular bikes with a software-driven, chainless setup that translates cadence directly into propulsion. The faster you pedal, the more speed and power the system delivers. Pedaling backward even activates reverse.

The Vigoz carries a 22 kWh battery (comparable to some compact EVs), providing a range of up to 160 kilometers (99 miles). For more context, here's how EV batteries compare to a gasoline-powered car. Charging takes about six hours from a household outlet, and regenerative braking extends that range further. As it's legally classified as an L5 electric vehicle, you do need a license to drive one, but the top speed and fully enclosed cabin make it more practical for commuting than even high-powered e-bikes.

The body tilts into corners like a motorcycle thanks to its active suspension, while three wheels and Ackerman steering maintain stability. At 165 centimeters (65 inches) tall, it's designed to stay visible in traffic and give the driver a clear line of sight. With safety features like seatbelts and weather protection, it's far closer to a compact car alternative than an oversized bicycle.