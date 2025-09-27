This Three-Wheeled Tilting EV Relies On Pedal Power To Control Your Speed
The Vigoz, from French company CIXI, is a fully enclosed, three-wheeled EV that can hit 75 mph, fast enough to drive legally on roads. This isn't the first three-wheeler from a French company, either. The unusual twist is how you control its speed: instead of a throttle, you pedal. CIXI's Pedaling Energy Recovery System (PERS) replaces the chain found on regular bikes with a software-driven, chainless setup that translates cadence directly into propulsion. The faster you pedal, the more speed and power the system delivers. Pedaling backward even activates reverse.
The Vigoz carries a 22 kWh battery (comparable to some compact EVs), providing a range of up to 160 kilometers (99 miles). For more context, here's how EV batteries compare to a gasoline-powered car. Charging takes about six hours from a household outlet, and regenerative braking extends that range further. As it's legally classified as an L5 electric vehicle, you do need a license to drive one, but the top speed and fully enclosed cabin make it more practical for commuting than even high-powered e-bikes.
The body tilts into corners like a motorcycle thanks to its active suspension, while three wheels and Ackerman steering maintain stability. At 165 centimeters (65 inches) tall, it's designed to stay visible in traffic and give the driver a clear line of sight. With safety features like seatbelts and weather protection, it's far closer to a compact car alternative than an oversized bicycle.
Design choices that make it part car, part e-bike
CIXI designed the Vigoz to bridge the gap between bikes and cars. Inside, the driver sits in a reclined position similar to a recumbent bicycle, operating the pedals and joystick-like controls for steering and braking. The enclosed cabin includes sliding windows and fans for active cooling, which makes pedaling less of a workout during commutes. The open cargo area in the rear adds everyday utility, allowing luggage or deliveries to be carried along with a passenger.
The drivetrain has no gears or chains to maintain, eliminating the typical issues of stretching or lubrication. Instead, the PERS system converts every pedal stroke into electricity that powers the rear-wheel drive motor. This not only makes it maintenance-light but also quieter and smoother than a traditional bike drivetrain. It's also versatile: higher cadence equals more assistance, while braking recharges the battery. The Vigoz avoids the ground clearance issues of cars while still offering protection and stability that bicycles lack. The tilting suspension ensures stability at speed, while its compact footprint allows for easy maneuvering in dense European cities. Safety is emphasized with crash-absorbing materials and seatbelts, a step above what two-wheelers offer.
The Vigoz is still in pre-production, with certification and availability details pending. Pricing hasn't been revealed, but the model will be offered under a subscription service instead of outright purchase. If CIXI can deliver on its promises, this unusual three-wheeler could give commuters a new way to balance exercise and practicality, and hopefully not make it into the list of worst three-wheelers of all time.