What's Your Favorite Signature Design Element?
It can be tough for an automaker to produce a car that stands out from the sea of similarly shaped vehicles with similar missions that appeal to very similar audiences. In an effort to distinguish their cars from the seemingly endless sea of similarity, automakers often introduce signature design elements, the sort of calling cards that immediately identify a vehicle as a particular make or model.
Little touches like the Ford F-Series' drop window treatment, BMW's Hofmeister Kink or its twin kidney grilles, and the Chevrolet Corvette's quad taillights. Most folks aren't likely to pick up on these little details, but car enthusiasts can spot them from a mile away, so it begs the question: what's your favorite signature design element?
Some of the best signature design elements are short lived, too good for this world, perhaps. It's fine if your favorite signature design element no longer has a home on currently produced cars, we still want to know which one holds a special place in your heart.
My favorite signature design element is the tall taillights on Volvo's wagons and SUVs
Volvo has many signature design elements, from its more recent implementation of the Thor's Hammer daytime running light design to its long-standing diagonal slash through the grille, but my favorite signature design element are the tall taillights that live on Volvo's wagons and SUVs. Growing up, I distinctly remember seeing the tall taillights on the back of the ultra-chic Volvo 850 wagons and immediately being struck by jealousy from the back seat of my mom's Dodge Grand Caravan.
Over the years, Volvo's tall taillights have graced the hind end of many more models, and I love the way they all look. From the tiny C30's tall red lights that frame its glass hatch to the swooping lights that grace the D pillars of the brand's largest XC90's, I just love them. Plus, they serve a purpose — their elevated location makes them more visible, especially in snowy conditions. A thoughtful design touch that looks great and has a function? You gotta love it. I'll stop gushing now, and let you take the stage: What's your favorite signature design element of all time? Let us know in the comments!