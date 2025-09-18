It can be tough for an automaker to produce a car that stands out from the sea of similarly shaped vehicles with similar missions that appeal to very similar audiences. In an effort to distinguish their cars from the seemingly endless sea of similarity, automakers often introduce signature design elements, the sort of calling cards that immediately identify a vehicle as a particular make or model.

Little touches like the Ford F-Series' drop window treatment, BMW's Hofmeister Kink or its twin kidney grilles, and the Chevrolet Corvette's quad taillights. Most folks aren't likely to pick up on these little details, but car enthusiasts can spot them from a mile away, so it begs the question: what's your favorite signature design element?

Some of the best signature design elements are short lived, too good for this world, perhaps. It's fine if your favorite signature design element no longer has a home on currently produced cars, we still want to know which one holds a special place in your heart.