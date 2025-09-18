Don't Automatically Freak Out If You See A Worker Just Yeeting Things Out Of A Plane

Good luggage is expensive, and that's even before you get to the value of the stuff you may have packed inside said luggage. I mean, when I packed for Hawaii, I certainly wasn't going to leave my Xbox behind, and if a baggage handler had broken that despite my best attempts to pack it safely, I would have been pissed as hell. So it's understandable that the video embedded below, showing a worker throwing what's assumed to be luggage down an entire staircase, has gone viral.

And if it really was luggage being tossed around like that, the outrage the video has generated would be completely valid. If you check a bag on a flight, you have to accept that it probably won't be treated like a Fabergé egg, but a baggage handler literally throwing your bag off the plane would be a step too far. You would be completely within your rights to get mad about that, whether it was the baggage handler's fault for being lazy or their employer's fault for demanding impossibly short unloading times.

Even if airlines can't possibly guarantee every checked bag will get the white glove treatment, it's still completely reasonable to expect your bag won't be hurled out of the plane onto the tarmac. But is there more going on here than you'd initially assume?