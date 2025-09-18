5 Vanity Plates Owners Regretted Getting

What's the deal with so many people ordering vanity plates? We see them all the time and often find ourselves riding behind someone who's identified themselves with names like "PUG MOM 2" or "OB1KNOB." Maybe they want to make sure the cop who pulls them over remembers them next time. On the other hand, a personalized plate is easier to memorize. We wouldn't have to run out to the driveway every time we have to fill out a form that asks for our license plate number.

But vanity plates can get you in trouble. One security researcher found this out when he ordered a plate that read, "NULL" — also the word the computer system entered for a ticket whenever a cop left the license plate field blank. Similar results have happened to drivers who opted for "NO PLATE," "NOTAG," or "VOID." They ended up receiving thousands of dollars in tickets for things they didn't do. The same thing happened to a woman on Long Island and one in California who ordered vanity plates with the same wording as fake novelty plates sold online.

And there are rules about what your plate can say. Texas revoked one man's vanity plate because its text looked like an obscenity when turned upside down. A Canadian man thought his "ASIMIL8" plate showed his love for "Star Trek," only to have it revoked for racial insensitivity. States including Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and California have rejected plate orders for "BIGFART," "DAPOOP," "GOT2PEE," "PEEPEE," "POOOOP" (we're sensing a theme), "EATPOO" (yeah, definitely a theme), "FATBUTT," and "WHIPME," and those were the clean ones. These people are allowed to operate motor vehicles, by the way.