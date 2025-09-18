Delivery Driver Killed While Unloading Andy Warhol's BMW M1 Art Car In Washington, D.C.

A delivery driver was killed while unloading an Andy Warhol-painted BMW M1 Art Car on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on September 17 after an apparent equipment malfunction. Officials say a winch that was holding the historic racecar in place gave way right as the unidentified man was unloading it from a flatbed truck. It pinned him down and killed him after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Video also shows some damage to the car, but that is really the least of anyone's concerns.

The car was set to appear at an event hosted by the Hagerty Drivers Foundation for their "Cars at the Capital" event that was set to run from September 17 to 23, according to 7NewsDC. The car, which was hand-painted by Warhol in 1979, was recently placed in the National Historic Vehicle Registry and was on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance alongside BMW's latest art car: Julie Mehretu's M Hybrid V8.

Warhol famously painted this M1 in just 28 minutes, and it's widely considered to be one of the most valuable of all the Art Cars BMW ever commissioned. While I'm sure that's still true, it is sad that its legacy is now marred by this terrible incident.