Woman's Grand Theft Auto Game Interrupted When Real Police Chase Crashes Into Bedroom

Many of us enjoy immersive video game experiences, but sometimes they go a bit too far, like when a stolen fire truck goes on a crash rampage. A real-life police chase crashed into the bedroom of a woman who was, herself, evading virtual police in a game of Grand Theft Auto at the time, reports the Yorkshire Evening Post.

There's nothing wrong with blowing off some steam by doing crimes in a video game. Emma Graves was doing exactly that at around 11:00 p.m. on July 2, according to the Messenger and Inquirer. Suddenly, Graves heard what she described as "engines revving, screeching brakes, then multiple impacts."

"I literally couldn't make this up. It was not funny at the time but it was afterwards."

"The car hit three others, tore through mine and my neighbour's fencing and crashed into my bedroom wall, just feet from where I was sitting", she said. "The flats physically shook. It was absolutely terrifying. If it had been even slightly worse, I wouldn't be here to tell you this. Police were shouting at someone to put their hands up and put the weapon down.

Add one more reason to the ever-growing list of why police chases need to stop.