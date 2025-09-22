What Are Those Hypnotic Spirals On Plane Engines For Anyway?

I'm not sure if you've heard, but planes are neat. And how could they not be? You sit down, and in less than a day, you can be on the other side of the world. That's also before you get into the specifics of the engineering that goes into making them fly, the design differences between various types of planes and how each one is actually flown. If you've spent much time waiting at the airport, you've probably noticed the odd spiral patterns painted on jet engines, too. Are those just fun little designs, or is there more going on there? Turns out, it's the latter.

In fact, as our friends over at Simple Flying explained, not only are there good reasons for the spiral designs, they also aren't exactly new. These spirals date back to at least World War II, and the reason they're still in use has everything to do with safety. Specifically, they exist to help keep people from getting sucked into jet engines while they're running. Since the turbines used in jet engines spin quickly, it's hard for the human eye to actually see whether they're on or off. And while you can usually hear them while they're running, the people who work around planes wear ear protection to prevent hearing loss and can't always tell. So by adding a spiral pattern to the front of the jet engine, workers can more easily tell when an engine is on and make sure they avoid getting sucked in.