What's The Best Fall Driving Song?

Folks, autumn is nearly upon us. The weather's already beginning to cool here in New York, and it's only a matter of time before the trees start to turn those beautiful colors that draw leaf-peepers to go meander around the Northeast and get in everyone's way. It's frustrating, sure, but can you really blame them? Maybe we should all take a minute this fall to appreciate the world around us, to slow down and really look at how beautiful things get before winter. My question for today is this: What do you want to listen to while you're doing that?

What's the best song for putting the top down and cruising through crisp air and autumn leaves? For pairing with a pumpkin spice latte and the heat blasting with the windows down? What car should Mr. Autumn Man set himself behind the wheel of on his New England leaf peeping adventures?