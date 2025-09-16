Feel Like You're Driving A Real-Life Hot Wheels Car With This Automecca Sports Van 'Brubaker Box'

Speaking of rarity, Brubaker reportedly only built three of them before he realized the company went bankrupt, and he sold the design to Automecca, which rebranded it as the Sports Van. Automecca then only built about two dozen additional examples before it, too, gave up on the Sports Van. So we're talking about a vehicle that's one of fewer than 30 that were ever built. Unlike other similarly rare vehicles, though, you should be able to do all the work to keep it running yourself if you want, since it's pretty much just an old air-cooled Volkswagen underneath the futuristic bodywork.

Inside, the dash layout is, uh, "minimalist?" Yeah, we're going to go with "minimalist" here. It has all the inputs necessary for driving, and that's about it. Is it attractive? Not really, but it's functional. Move past the front row, though, and you're greeted with a glorious red lounge area that's very 1970s and looks ridiculously comfortable (as long as you don't bring a blacklight anywhere near it). Oh, and you do get a Brother Aquatron VX-33 8-track player, so if you've got an 8-track collection you've been itching to listen to on the road, this van is pretty much perfect.

Sadly, while the Sports Van absolutely screams "real-life Hot Wheels car," and one of the two roof-mounted surfboards literally says "Hot Wheels" on it, as our friends at the Autopian pointed out a few years ago, Hot Wheels never actually turned the Brubaker Box into an official Hot Wheels car. That really is a tragedy. Still, how cool would it be to own such a rare, wild design?

