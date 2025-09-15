Lawsuit Claims Tesla Prefers Visa Holders Over American Workers To Keep Wages Low

Tesla is going through a rough 2025 with a 13% sales slump over the first half of this year, but it may be getting even worse for the electric automaker. A proposed class-action lawsuit filed on Friday in San Francisco federal court claimed that Tesla prefers to employ H1-B visa holders over American workers at its U.S. facilities at a systemic level. The primary reason behind this apparent policy is that the company can pay non-Americans less.

The suit's plaintiffs, software engineer Scott Taub and human resources specialist Sofia Brander, alleged that Tesla refused to hire them after they informed the company that they were American citizens. The filing also cited that the automaker laid off over 6,000 workers while hiring 1,355 visa holders. However, the lawsuit will need to prove systemic discrimination against Americans beyond just anecdotal accounts and coincidental figures. According to Reuters, the complaint stated: