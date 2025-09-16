At $6,000, Is This Supercharged 2003 Jaguar XKR A Deal That Doesn't Blow?

The best-looking Jaguar since the E-Type, today's Nice Price or No Dice XKR has the muscle to back up that handsome bodywork. Let's see if the price is just as hunky.

In "Truckin'," off their 1970 album American Beauty, The Grateful Dead advised us to 'just keep truckin' on," adding to our lexicon, 'What a long strange trip it's been.' According to Bob Weir, one of the band's founders and a co-writer of the song, Truckin' is about the group's life on the road, the ups and downs, and the troubles they got into when on tour.

If the thought of going out on the road with a jam band like the Dead (RIP) holds any appeal, maybe as a roadie or a fawning groupie, then perhaps an actual truck would be a handy-dandy way to do so. The custom-wrapped and supercharged 2021 Ford F-150 we considered yesterday would be a stylish way to roll into town, but at $49,000, most of you thought it was Ticketmaster-level too expensive. That price struck a sour note in the comments and ended up earning the truck a massive 98% No Dice loss in the vote.