Honda Dream Drives App Helps You Discover More Than 120 Of Europe's Best Driving Roads
To sadly commemorate how the Honda Civic Type R is leaving Europe after a nearly 30-year run, Honda has compiled an interactive map showing more than 120 of Europe's best driving roads across 25 countries. Called Honda Dream Drives, the company says the guide was curated "using roads and routes supplied by motoring experts, driving enthusiasts, as well as Civic Type R owners and fans across Europe."
Some of the selections include some of the bucket list roads we'd like to drive, such as the Grossglockner High Alpine Road and the Transfagarasan Highway (just don't get eaten by a bear). It also includes lesser-known gems like Scotland's Old Military Road and the A93. The famous Col de Turini stage of the Monte Carlo Rally in France is a highlight for me. I'm a huge rally fan, and would love to add this to the rally stages I've driven. All of these and more great roads are available via the Honda Dream Drives website and smartphone app for you to search out and plan your favorite routes, even if only in your dreams.
The best roads of Europe at your fingertips
Honda Dream Drives is intuitive and easy to use, and it allows you to search by a wide variety of criteria. Click on a country on the map to see all of the routes available in that country. You can also search by duration, distance, and the type of road you want to drive, such as Mountains or Lakes/Coastal. A search by name lets you type "Stelvio," for example, and pull up Italy's famous Stelvio Pass.
Clicking on a route brings up a map, as well as its distance and how long it takes to drive it or "time to beat," if you prefer. Naturally, the website says "Honda encourages you to enjoy these routes at a safe and manageable speed for both your comfort level and the road conditions." The Route Information section provides more details about the route. Clicking Drive Now brings up the route in Google Maps, including any waypoints required to keep you on course. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well.
Although this is a Honda Civic Type R promotion, anyone can use these maps for any vehicle. I would certainly refer to them if I were planning a motorcycle trip around Europe. Honda Dream Drives reminds me of the excellent New England Riders website, which hosts a similarly curated list of the best roads in New England and beyond.