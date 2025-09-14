Honda Dream Drives App Helps You Discover More Than 120 Of Europe's Best Driving Roads

Honda Dream Drives is intuitive and easy to use, and it allows you to search by a wide variety of criteria. Click on a country on the map to see all of the routes available in that country. You can also search by duration, distance, and the type of road you want to drive, such as Mountains or Lakes/Coastal. A search by name lets you type "Stelvio," for example, and pull up Italy's famous Stelvio Pass.

Clicking on a route brings up a map, as well as its distance and how long it takes to drive it or "time to beat," if you prefer. Naturally, the website says "Honda encourages you to enjoy these routes at a safe and manageable speed for both your comfort level and the road conditions." The Route Information section provides more details about the route. Clicking Drive Now brings up the route in Google Maps, including any waypoints required to keep you on course. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well.

Although this is a Honda Civic Type R promotion, anyone can use these maps for any vehicle. I would certainly refer to them if I were planning a motorcycle trip around Europe. Honda Dream Drives reminds me of the excellent New England Riders website, which hosts a similarly curated list of the best roads in New England and beyond.