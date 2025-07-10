Motorcyclist Stops To Feed Bears, Ends Up On The Menu

One reason motorcyclists love doing what we do is that we are riding through nature rather than watching it go by from inside an air-conditioned cage. But there are limits to how close we should get to said nature. One Italian rider got a bit too close to a bear and lost his life as a result.

The incident occurred on the famous Transfagarasan Highway. This mountain road is like a roller coaster with its turns and elevation changes, making it a well-known favorite of Jeremy Clarkson and a bucket list road of our own Andy Kalmowitz. According to Observator News, a 48-year-old motorcyclist stopped to feed the bears several times along his journey; The Independent has identified him as Omar Farang Zin. His most recent Facebook post from July 2, 2025, has several photos of bears along the nearby Transalpina highway, including a selfie with one. Observator News reports that Zin was actively taking pictures and video of the bear that killed him near the Vidraru Dam, and that he offered the bear food. Authorities found his phone nearby.