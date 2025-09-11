At $7,500, Is This 1977 Chevy Vega A Star?

Chevy's Vega was one of the best-looking and least reliable small cars of the 1970s, making today's Nice Price or No Dice wagon a laudable survivor. Let's see if its price survives our poll.

Voltaire, one of the Age of Enlightenment's most prolific contributors, wrote that "the perfect is the enemy of the good." Living much of his 83-year life in 18th-century Paris, France, Voltaire was denied the opportunity to experience the modern automotive evidence of this aphorism.

The 2016 Volkswagen Golf R that we looked at yesterday may not be exactly what one might call perfect, but when there are perfectly good cars like the slightly less frenetic GTI about, the R's greater costs in buying and running might very well be called into question. That was just the case with our low-mileage R. The ad's note of a new clutch with less than 50K on the clock also called into question the seller's claim of the car having always been adult-owned and operated. Perhaps one of those adults didn't know how to drive stick? That puzzlement led most of you to call the car and its history into question, resulting in its $23,999 asking price falling in a 64% No Dice loss.