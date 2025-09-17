Here's How Tire Speed Ratings Affect Ride Quality
The speed ratings of tires are more than just about the maximum allowable speed that the rubber can carry a load before failing, exploding, and causing a massive accident. It's one of the many numbers written on a particular tire's sidewall, and it can give drivers an idea of how it could affect the ride quality. The tire speed rating is typically an alphabetic symbol next to the load index or load rating, which ranges from S to Y; with each letter corresponding to a speed rating.
For instance, an S-rated tire can handle up to 112 mph (180 kph), while a U-rated tire is good for 124 mph (200 kph). Higher up the spectrum is V-rated rubber at 149 mph (240 kph), while the Z, W, and Y can reach 149+ mph (240+ kph), 168 mph (270 kph), and 186 mph (300 kph), respectively. Tires with higher speed ratings offer superior grip, handling, and stopping power, making them ideal for aggressively tuned factory sports cars and exotic hypercars. Moreover, they provide better heat dissipation at higher speeds, but that's where the benefits end.
Sporty tires with speed ratings that are higher up the alphabet benefit from stiffer casings and softer rubber compounds to reduce "flexing" of the rubber. Flexing or squirming produces more heat, so a stiff construction is better for maximum heat dissipation. However, the advanced materials and construction also bring downsides, such as a stiffer ride quality, faster wear, and mediocre performance in cold weather. You're fortunate to have a car that requires a V or higher speed rating, but lower speed ratings are more ideal if grand touring comfort is the goal.
What tire speed rating is best for your ride?
The tire speed rating has nothing to do with how fast you should be driving your car. In other words, having V-rated tires doesn't give you the right to blaze through the city at 149 mph. The speed rating will almost always exceed the maximum speed limits in your state or locale, with most statutory speed limits ranging from 25 mph (residential and school districts) to 55 and 75 mph on rural highways and interstates.
Most family cars, like compacts, midsize sedans, and small SUVs, can live with H, S, or T-rated tires. On the flip side, pickup trucks and half-tons should go for tires with N, P, Q, R, S, or T speed ratings. It's never a good idea to mix tires of different sizes, makes, or brands, and it's the same with the speed rating. Doing so may compromise the grip and handling qualities of your ride.
Although experts generally recommend installing the same size and type of tire on all four corners of the car, it's possible to use tires of different speed ratings. However, they should be on the front wheels regardless of whether the vehicle is FWD, RWD, or AWD, to reduce the possibility of oversteer while driving. Furthermore, mixing tires with different speed ratings means the speed capacity will now follow the tire with the lower speed rating. Touring tires with an H or S speed rating will be comfier, quieter, and have longer wear characteristics than performance tires with V or higher speed ratings. Take these into account the next time you go tire shopping.