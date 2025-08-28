The U-2 Spy Plane May Be Old, But It's Celebrating Its 70th Birthday By Setting New Records

Not many 70-year-olds can set endurance or distance records. But the U-2 spy plane did both on July 31. It took off from Beale Air Force Base in California and flew a zig-zag lap around the continental United States, flying over each of the lower 48 states. By the time it landed 14 hours later, it had flown 6,000 nautical miles and had set a new record for the longest and farthest flight of any plane in its class.

The actual plane used for this historic flight wasn't 70 years old, but the U-2 as a model has been in service since 1955. In that time, it has made quite the name for itself, being used in numerous major conflicts around the world. It's so versatile that it has done everything from gathering intelligence over the Soviet Union to helping out with border control to chasing a Chinese spy balloon to conducting scientific research for NASA.

But what else would you expect from an airplane that can fly to the edge of space at 70,000 feet? We're talking about a plane that has been able to evade detection over enemy territory for decades of flights, even as anti-aircraft technology has consistently become more sophisticated. And the July flight demonstrated that the U-2 is still an exceptional aircraft. This record flight pushed the known limits of what the plane can do, and provides a fitting swan song for the U-2, which the U.S. Air Force has decided to retire next year.