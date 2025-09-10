At $23,999, Is This 2016 VW Golf R The Perfect Adult Toy?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Golf R touts it as "adult-owned," promoting that they have not abused it on the track or in the canyons. Its low mileage means there's plenty of hoonage left to be had, so let's look at its price and see if we can be the mature ones here.

In what we can all agree is a surprising turn of events, Honda is preparing a new Prelude for the global market. Over at Nissan, the Z car soldiers on, the latest version now three or so years old. Toyota competes with both the brawny BMW-co-created Supra and the smaller Subaru conspired 86. A new Celica is supposedly on the horizon as well, although that is rumored to be a mid-engined sports car, making one wonder if MR2 wouldn't be a better name to pull out of the company's historical hat.

All these cars prove that Japanese carmakers haven't lost their love of the coupe form, but the handful of cars in the market or on its cusp pale in comparison to the plethora of those from which buyers could choose during the coupe's heydays in the 1990s. We looked at one of those heyday heroes, a 1996 Toyota Celica GT, yesterday. A convertible with an automatic that would make it an excellent weekend cruiser, that Celica also looked to be in tip-top condition, despite its hefty mileage. A $4,990 price sealed the deal, earning the Celica a solid 80% Nice Price win.