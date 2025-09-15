How F1 Engineering Made The CV90 The Fastest Tank Off-Road

Many of the modern luxuries we see in our cars today were tested and refined in the theater of racing. From carbon fiber to disc brakes and paddle shifters, the cutting edge of motorsport has developed technology that's trickled down into our daily commute. Racing tech has found other uses, however, as the engineers at BAE have found an entirely different use for track-borne technology.

Meet the CV90, a Swedish-built infantry fighting vehicle made with one goal in mind: haul troops into battle with speed and safety. With a 16-liter V8 engine making 1,000 horsepower, the CV90 is capable of carrying its 3 crew members and 8 troops to speeds north of 40 miles per hour. Impressive for a beast weighing in at over 40 U.S. tons, but recent innovations from BAE have helped those speed numbers go even higher.

A major overhaul to the CV90 in 2015 integrated Formula One tech into the tank, incorporating an active dampening system within the suspension. Essentially a scaled-up version of the system used in Williams' championship-winning cars in the early '90s, this active suspension allows tankers to rip the CV90 like Mansell and Prost.