Mystery Race Car Driver Caught By Police After 6-Year Search

While some of us dream about owning our own race car, we likely wouldn't be allowed to take the competitive machine out for a spin on local roads. A 51-year-old driver was arrested by police in the Czech Republic on Sunday for driving a single-seater race car on a public highway. The mystery driver initially garnered double takes and the attention of law enforcement six years ago.

Police were aware of videos that the alleged driver was posting on social media, but didn't have enough evidence of their own to arrest him. According to CNN, officers had to catch the driver in the act because his helmet blocked any chance of identifying him in images captured by speed cameras. Law enforcement became aware that the car was out for a Sunday drive after a caller reported seeing it speeding on a highway and immediately pounced to make an arrest.

Footage of said arrest was surprisingly uploaded to a YouTube channel belonging to the driver and his son. In the middle of a drive alongside a Ferrari F40, a Lamborghini Murciélago, and a Corvette C7 Z06, the video cut to an onboard shot of the car being towed by a Škoda with sirens blaring. The two vehicles were pursued by police vehicles and a helicopter into a driveway. The driver eventually gave himself up after a shouting match, during which the driver incorrectly claimed the police didn't have the right to follow him onto private property without a warrant.