What Does The ECT PWR Button Do On A Toyota Tacoma?

The third-generation Toyota Tacoma was a pretty capable vehicle, especially when configured with its 3.5-liter V6. With that mill making 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque, a properly equipped 2023 Tacoma, for example, has a max tow rating of 6,800 pounds. (It's also one of the most fuel-efficient pickup trucks with its four-cylinder engine.) But let's say you're in a situation where you need to really get the most out of that output, such as pulling a trailer, heading up into the hills, or accelerating onto an expressway. That's where the ECT PWR button comes into play.

Those letters stand for Electronic Control Transmission Power and refer to a system that's been offered by Toyota since 1981. That was the year it premiered on the Japan-only Toyota Crown Royal Saloon, describing it as the first automatic transmission in the world to be controlled by a micro-computer. It gave drivers the choice of three transmission patterns that were selected by button and included Normal, Eco, and Power settings. The last "places the engine's full power capabilities at the driver's disposal, for driving on mountain roads, for example."

In the third-generation (2016-2023) Tacoma, the ECT PWR button — an actual, physical button, not hidden on a touchscreen — is located just forward of the gear shifter and, oddly enough, placed in between buttons for activating ADAS features. Well, it is a form of driver assistance, since it does help the pilot, and we'll see exactly how it accomplishes this next.