How Lotus' Two-Chassis F1 Car Got Banned Before It Raced

In the late 1970s, Formula 1 was deep into the ground effect era. Lotus had dominated with the Type 79, a car that used Venturi tunnels and sliding skirts to generate massive downforce. But when the governing body banned skirts in 1981 and introduced a minimum ride height, F1 engineering genius Colin Chapman (whose life was documented in the biography "The Man and His Cars") searched for a loophole.

The answer for Chapman and his crew was the Lotus 88, a car with two chassis stacked together. The inner chassis housed the driver and engine. The outer shell acted as an aerodynamic structure, sprung separately, so it could sink to the ground at speed and restore the ground effect lost to new rules.

On paper, it met the regulations since it maintained the required 6-centimeter clearance when stationary. In motion, though, the outer body compressed, delivering grip levels similar to the skirted cars that had just been outlawed. Chapman argued it was a legal innovation. Rivals saw it as a direct attempt to undermine the rules. The debate defined the car's fate before it ever turned a wheel in a Grand Prix.