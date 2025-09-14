Why Modern Cars Don't Need Tune-Ups Anymore

Modern cars don't need traditional tune-ups — though they can still benefit from the Jalopnik spring tune-up — because they no longer have many of the parts that required tuning back in the day. In the analog years, cars used many purely mechanical features that required constant attention for optimum performance. A lot of those features have been replaced by newer technologies and more robust parts that either don't need physical adjustments or simply last longer.

Carburetors, for instance, were used to mix air and fuel before it got to the cylinders through a cable attached to the gas pedal, which in turn opened and closed the throttle valve that controlled how much air was getting into the carburetor. The shape of the carb's barrel creates a vacuum effect when the air rushes by, sucking in fuel and mixing it with the air before it gets to the cylinder. Dirt and debris, and wear and tear, could often send things out of whack, so they had to be continuously adjusted.

A modern electronic fuel-injection system, on the other hand, is controlled by a computer that can automatically adjust the setup's operation to help take into account those potential disruptions in the system. Meanwhile, the distributor, used to send electricity to the spark plugs, did the job with points, condensers, wires, and rotors, and today's coil-on-plug ignition systems have made all that obsolete. Yet while a traditional tune up isn't necessary, you should still stick to your car's routine maintenance schedule.