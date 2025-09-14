The Meaning Behind Mazda's Wing Shaped Logo

The 1999 Mazda MX-5 makes a great anniversary present, as it marked the Miata's 10th birthday and brought some subtle but welcome changes over first-gen models. The 1999 Miata said goodbye to popup headlights and hello to a bit more output, for example, and the company also slapped its new logo on the car's exterior. Actually introduced for the first time the year before — in 1997, because the '99 Miata came out in '98 — the fresh logo featured a stylized "M" in a circle, with the letter's angled parts massaged to look like two wings, and the verticals provided by the curves of the circle.

Nor were those wings just meant to look cool. Mazda says they represent the company's "drive to pursue improvements and continuous growth with flexible thinking, creativity and resilience."

And they continue to appear on a recently trademarked Mazda logo that could represent the next phase in the design's evolution. The updates are fairly slight and are centered around the wings, which are now less wing-like with straighter lines. The circular frame has been squished down somewhat as well. To be clear, Mazda's trademark was for Japan, but a similar logo has already been shown in China, on the Mazda Arata SUV concept. So it's unlikely to be limited to Mazda's home country. And while the future of the logo is still unsettled, let's take a quick look at its past.